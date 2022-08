Padres second. Brandon Drury called out on strikes. Jake Cronenworth walks. Trent Grisham grounds out to shallow infield, Paolo Espino to Joey Meneses. Jake Cronenworth to second. Wil Myers doubles to left field. Jake Cronenworth scores. Jorge Alfaro flies out to deep right field to Lane Thomas.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Padres 1, Nationals 0.

Padres third. Jurickson Profar walks. Juan Soto singles to shortstop. Jurickson Profar to second. Manny Machado singles to left field. Juan Soto to second. Jurickson Profar scores. Josh Bell reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Manny Machado out at second. Juan Soto to third. Brandon Drury reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Josh Bell out at second. Juan Soto scores. Jake Cronenworth grounds out to shallow infield, Paolo Espino to Joey Meneses.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Padres 3, Nationals 0.

Padres sixth. Brandon Drury grounds out to shortstop, Ildemaro Vargas to Joey Meneses. Jake Cronenworth grounds out to first base, Joey Meneses to Paolo Espino. Trent Grisham doubles to deep center field. Wil Myers singles to left field, advances to 2nd. Trent Grisham scores. Jorge Alfaro grounds out to second base, Cesar Hernandez to Joey Meneses.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Padres 4, Nationals 0.

Padres ninth. Wil Myers singles to shallow infield. Jorge Alfaro hit by pitch. Wil Myers to second. Jurickson Profar strikes out swinging. Juan Soto walks. Jorge Alfaro to second. Wil Myers to third. Manny Machado singles to third base. Juan Soto to third. Jorge Alfaro scores. Wil Myers scores. Throwing error by Maikel Franco. Josh Bell walks. Manny Machado to second. Brandon Drury flies out to right center field to Lane Thomas. Jake Cronenworth lines out to shortstop to Ildemaro Vargas.

2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 3 left on. Padres 6, Nationals 0.