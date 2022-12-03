San Diego St. 95, Occidental 57

Cassidy 1-2 0-0 2, Hakl 2-4 0-0 4, Shipp 5-11 0-0 11, Waldman 3-9 0-0 7, Hollerich 6-10 0-0 12, Williams 5-11 0-0 14, Koretz 0-2 0-0 0, Nolet 0-2 0-0 0, Clotfelter 2-3 2-2 7, Ellis 0-0 0-0 0, Cheung 0-0 0-0 0, Miller 0-2 0-0 0, Wilson 0-1 0-0 0, Amsler 0-0 0-0 0, Preston 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-57 2-2 57.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason