San Diego St. 87, Kennesaw St. 54

Robinson 1-5 1-2 3, Burden 2-8 2-2 6, Jennings 4-9 5-6 17, Stroud 0-7 0-0 0, Youngblood 2-3 0-0 6, Rodgers 2-4 0-0 5, Cottle 3-6 2-3 8, Ademokoya 1-2 1-3 4, LaRue 0-2 0-0 0, Peterson 2-2 1-2 5, Harris 0-0 0-0 0, Nkomba 0-1 0-2 0. Totals 17-49 12-20 54.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason