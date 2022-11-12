San Diego St. 82, BYU 75

George 4-7 1-1 11, Traore 5-6 4-4 14, S.Johnson 7-11 0-0 17, Robinson 2-10 0-0 5, Williams 6-12 2-4 15, Ally Atiki 1-5 1-3 3, Hall 1-2 0-0 2, Stewart 1-6 1-2 4, R.Saunders 1-1 0-0 3, Waterman 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 28-61 10-16 75.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason