San Diego St. 80, Wyoming 75

K.Johnson 3-8 0-0 7, Mensah 3-6 1-1 7, Bradley 7-13 2-3 18, Butler 8-15 2-2 23, Trammell 1-5 1-2 4, Seiko 2-3 0-0 6, Parrish 2-4 0-0 5, LeDee 2-2 4-4 8, Arop 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 29-58 10-12 80.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason