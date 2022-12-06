San Diego St. 60, Troy 55

Turner 1-4 1-3 3, Williams 3-9 2-2 8, McNeill 0-1 0-0 0, Phillips 3-9 0-0 7, Punter 1-7 0-0 3, Eugene 4-8 0-0 10, Muhammad 6-17 5-6 21, Fields 1-3 0-0 3, Geffrard 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-58 8-11 55.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason