San Diego-San Francisco Runs

Padres second. Wil Myers homers to left field. Mitch Moreland strikes out swinging. Tommy Pham strikes out swinging. Jake Cronenworth called out on strikes.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Padres 1, Giants 0.

Giants second. Brandon Belt flies out to deep center field to Jurickson Profar. Evan Longoria grounds out to second base, Jake Cronenworth to Mitch Moreland. Mauricio Dubon homers to right field. Brandon Crawford pops out to shallow infield to Fernando Tatis Jr..

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Padres 1, Giants 1.

Padres fourth. Manny Machado pops out to shallow center field to Brandon Crawford. Austin Nola doubles to left field. Wil Myers strikes out swinging. Mitch Moreland doubles. Austin Nola scores. Tommy Pham flies out to center field to Mauricio Dubon.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Padres 2, Giants 1.

Padres seventh. Jake Cronenworth reaches on error. Fielding error by Evan Longoria. Austin Adams called out on strikes. Jurickson Profar singles to shallow left field. Jake Cronenworth to second. Jorge Mateo doubles. Jurickson Profar to third. Jake Cronenworth scores. Greg Garcia out on a sacrifice fly to Alex Dickerson. Jurickson Profar scores. Austin Nola walks. Wil Myers doubles. Austin Nola to third. Jorge Mateo scores. Mitch Moreland is intentionally walked. Tommy Pham reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Mitch Moreland out at second.

3 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 4 left on. Padres 5, Giants 1.

Giants seventh. Evan Longoria singles to shallow left field. Mauricio Dubon called out on strikes. Brandon Crawford homers to right field. Evan Longoria scores. Joey Bart walks. Austin Slater called out on strikes. Mike Yastrzemski walks. Joey Bart to second. Donovan Solano pinch-hitting for Alex Dickerson. Donovan Solano strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Padres 5, Giants 3.

Giants eighth. Wilmer Flores homers to right field. Brandon Belt strikes out on a foul tip. Evan Longoria called out on strikes. Mauricio Dubon flies out to right field to Wil Myers.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Padres 5, Giants 4.