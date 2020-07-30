San Diego-San Francisco Runs

Giants second. Alex Dickerson triples to deep center field. Hunter Pence strikes out swinging. Brandon Crawford singles to shallow infield. Donovan Solano singles to center field. Brandon Crawford to second. Alex Dickerson scores. Austin Slater called out on strikes. Chadwick Tromp strikes out swinging.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Giants 1, Padres 0.

Padres third. Edward Olivares lines out to deep center field to Alex Dickerson. Fernando Tatis Jr. strikes out swinging. Trent Grisham walks. Manny Machado homers to center field. Trent Grisham scores. Tommy Pham walks. Greg Garcia called out on strikes.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Padres 2, Giants 1.

Giants third. Mike Yastrzemski homers to right field. Pablo Sandoval flies out to left field to Edward Olivares. Wilmer Flores grounds out to shortstop, Fernando Tatis Jr. to Jake Cronenworth. Alex Dickerson pops out to left field to Fernando Tatis Jr..

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Padres 2, Giants 2.

Padres fourth. Wil Myers hit by pitch. Jake Cronenworth strikes out swinging. Austin Hedges flies out to center field to Mike Yastrzemski. Edward Olivares singles to left field. Wil Myers scores. Fernando Tatis Jr. walks. Trent Grisham homers to right field. Fernando Tatis Jr. scores. Edward Olivares scores. Manny Machado grounds out to third base, Donovan Solano to Pablo Sandoval.

4 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Padres 6, Giants 2.

Giants sixth. Alex Dickerson homers to center field. Hunter Pence lines out to deep center field to Trent Grisham. Brandon Crawford grounds out to shallow right field, Jake Cronenworth to David Bednar. Donovan Solano grounds out to shortstop, Manny Machado to Jake Cronenworth.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Padres 6, Giants 3.

Giants eighth. Wilmer Flores lines out to deep center field to Trent Grisham. Alex Dickerson walks. Hunter Pence lines out to center field to Edward Olivares. Brandon Crawford singles to deep right field. Alex Dickerson to third. Donovan Solano homers to left field. Brandon Crawford scores. Alex Dickerson scores. Austin Slater singles to right field. Chadwick Tromp called out on strikes.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Padres 6, Giants 6.

Giants ninth. Mike Yastrzemski homers to right field.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Giants 7, Padres 6.