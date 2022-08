Marlins second. Brian Anderson strikes out swinging. JJ Bleday strikes out swinging. Nick Fortes homers to center field. Charles Leblanc grounds out to third base, Manny Machado to Wil Myers.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Marlins 1, Padres 0.

Marlins third. Peyton Burdick walks. Luke Williams singles to left field. Peyton Burdick to second. Miguel Rojas strikes out swinging. Garrett Cooper strikes out swinging. Jesus Aguilar doubles to left field. Luke Williams to third. Peyton Burdick scores. Brian Anderson strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Marlins 2, Padres 0.

Marlins fourth. JJ Bleday called out on strikes. Nick Fortes homers to left field. Charles Leblanc flies out to Juan Soto. Peyton Burdick grounds out to third base, Manny Machado to Wil Myers.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Marlins 3, Padres 0.

Padres seventh. Ha-Seong Kim singles to shallow infield. Jorge Alfaro strikes out swinging. Jurickson Profar singles to shallow right field. Ha-Seong Kim to second. Juan Soto walks. Jurickson Profar to second. Ha-Seong Kim to third. Manny Machado doubles to deep left center field. Juan Soto scores. Jurickson Profar scores. Ha-Seong Kim scores. Josh Bell flies out to center field to Peyton Burdick. Jake Cronenworth flies out to shallow left field to JJ Bleday.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Padres 3, Marlins 3.

Marlins seventh. Nick Fortes singles to left field. Joey Wendle pinch-hitting for Charles Leblanc. Joey Wendle grounds out to second base, Jake Cronenworth to Wil Myers. Nick Fortes to second. Peyton Burdick doubles to deep right field. Nick Fortes scores. Luke Williams strikes out swinging. Miguel Rojas pops out to shallow infield to Ha-Seong Kim.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Marlins 4, Padres 3.