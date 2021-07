Padres second. Tommy Pham grounds out to shallow infield to Jesus Aguilar. Eric Hosmer walks. Austin Nola walks. Jurickson Profar reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Austin Nola out at second. Eric Hosmer scores. Blake Snell lines out to left field to Lewis Brinson.

1 run, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Padres 1, Marlins 0.

Padres fourth. Manny Machado flies out to deep center field to Starling Marte. Tommy Pham singles to right field. Eric Hosmer grounds out to second base, Jon Berti to Jesus Aguilar. Tommy Pham to second. Austin Nola walks. Jurickson Profar singles to center field. Austin Nola to second. Tommy Pham scores. Blake Snell singles to left field. Jurickson Profar to second. Austin Nola to third. Trent Grisham pops out to Joe Panik.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Padres 2, Marlins 0.

Padres fifth. Fernando Tatis Jr. walks. Jake Cronenworth grounds out to second base, Joe Panik to Jesus Aguilar. Fernando Tatis Jr. to third. Manny Machado out on a sacrifice fly to deep left field to Lewis Brinson. Fernando Tatis Jr. scores. Tommy Pham walks. Eric Hosmer grounds out to second base, Joe Panik to Jesus Aguilar.

1 run, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Padres 3, Marlins 0.

Marlins seventh. Isan Diaz pinch-hitting for Andrew Bellatti. Isan Diaz doubles to deep right field. Jon Berti hit by pitch. Lewis Brinson strikes out swinging. Joe Panik singles to left center field. John Curtiss to second. Isan Diaz scores. Sandy Leon flies out to right center field to Jurickson Profar. Miguel Rojas walks. Joe Panik to second. John Curtiss to third. Starling Marte walks. Miguel Rojas to second. Joe Panik to third. John Curtiss scores. Jesus Aguilar flies out to right center field to Wil Myers.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Padres 3, Marlins 2.