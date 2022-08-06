San Diego-L.A. Dodgers Runs

Dodgers first. Mookie Betts doubles to deep left field. Trea Turner singles to left field. Mookie Betts to third. Freddie Freeman hit by pitch. Trea Turner to second. Will Smith singles to shallow infield, advances to 2nd. Freddie Freeman to third. Trea Turner scores. Mookie Betts scores. Throwing error by Brandon Drury. Chris Taylor strikes out swinging. Hanser Alberto doubles to deep left field. Will Smith scores. Freddie Freeman scores. Miguel Vargas grounds out to shortstop, Brandon Drury to Josh Bell. Hanser Alberto to third. Trayce Thompson strikes out swinging.
4 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Dodgers 4, Padres 0.