Dodgers third. Julio Urias strikes out swinging. Mookie Betts singles to center field. Max Muncy homers to center field. Mookie Betts scores. Trea Turner strikes out swinging. Corey Seager singles to left field. Justin Turner flies out to deep center field to Trent Grisham.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 2, Padres 0.