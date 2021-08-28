San Diego-L.A. Angels Runs

Padres second. Austin Nola flies out to deep right field to Jo Adell. Trent Grisham singles to left center field. Ha-Seong Kim singles to center field. Trent Grisham to second. Jurickson Profar triples to shallow right field. Ha-Seong Kim scores. Trent Grisham scores. Jake Marisnick singles to shallow left field. Jurickson Profar scores. Fernando Tatis Jr. singles to shallow center field. Jake Marisnick to second. Jake Cronenworth reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Fernando Tatis Jr. out at second. Jake Marisnick to third. Manny Machado grounds out to shallow infield, Packy Naughton to Jared Walsh.

3 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Padres 3, Angels 0.