San Diego 9, Chicago Cubs 8
|Chicago
|San Diego
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|38
|8
|9
|8
|Totals
|39
|9
|11
|7
|Zobrist 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Margot cf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Chatwood p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Martini lf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Bote ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Muñoz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kintzler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yates p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ryan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Naylor ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Phelps p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Baez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kemp ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Machado 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Wick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Cishek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Myers rf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Schwarber lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|France 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Castellanos rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Urías ss
|5
|2
|3
|1
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Hedges c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Bryant 3b
|4
|3
|2
|4
|Bolanos p
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Contreras c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Stammen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Heyward cf
|3
|3
|2
|3
|Strahm p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hoerner ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bednar p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quintana p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|G.Garcia ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Happ ph-2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Jankowski pr-rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Chicago
|020
|120
|030
|0
|—
|8
|San Diego
|051
|000
|200
|1
|—
|9
E_Zobrist (2), Myers (5). LOB_Chicago 7, San Diego 9. 2B_Rizzo (28). 3B_Margot (2). HR_Heyward 2 (21), Bryant 2 (28), France (6). SF_Happ (1), Martini (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Chicago
|Quintana
|3
|7
|6
|4
|0
|1
|Chatwood
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Kintzler
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Ryan
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Phelps
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Wick
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Cishek L,3-6
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|San Diego
|Bolanos
|5
|5
|5
|5
|4
|5
|Stammen H,29
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strahm H,5
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bednar H,1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Muñoz BS,1-2
|1
|4
|3
|3
|0
|2
|Yates
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Baez W,1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
HBP_Yates (Rizzo). WP_Bolanos.
Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Fieldin Cubreth.
T_3:50. A_25,497 (42,445).
