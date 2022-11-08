San Diego 81, Sonoma St. 59

Klarman 1-4 0-0 2, Wells 4-10 1-1 9, Iyawe 1-3 0-0 2, Bryant 3-3 0-0 6, Fadal 4-7 0-0 10, Rexford 2-7 1-2 7, Manning 0-1 0-0 0, Luong 4-5 0-0 12, Medeiros 1-2 0-0 2, Robinson 0-1 0-0 0, Cummings 1-3 0-0 2, Wallace 2-3 0-1 4, Walker 0-1 0-0 0, Blakely 0-0 0-0 0, Ruiz 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 24-51 2-4 59.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason