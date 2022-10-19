San Diego 8, Philadelphia 5

E_Soto (1). DP_Philadelphia 0, San Diego 1. LOB_Philadelphia 3, San Diego 8. 2B_Vierling (1), Harper (1), Machado (1), Soto (1). HR_Hoskins (1), Drury (1), Bell (1), Machado (1). SB_Schwarber (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Philadelphia Aa.Nola L,0-1 4 2-3 7 6 6 0 6 Hand 0 2 1 1 0 0 Bellatti 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 Brogdon 1 0 0 0 0 2 Robertson 2-3 3 1 1 0 0 Gibson 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1

San Diego Snell W,1-0 5 5 4 4 1 6 Martinez H,1 2 1 0 0 0 3 Suarez 1 2 1 1 0 1 Hader S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 3

Hand pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.

HBP_Hand (Cronenworth).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Doug Eddings; Right, Brian Knight; Left, Todd Tichenor.

T_3:57. A_44,607 (40,209).