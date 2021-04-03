Skip to main content
Sports

San Diego 4, Arizona 2

Arizona San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 2 8 2 Totals 28 4 9 4
Locastro rf 4 1 1 0 Pham cf 4 1 1 0
Marte cf 5 1 2 2 Tatis Jr. ss 3 0 0 0
Walker 1b 4 0 0 0 Machado 3b 2 1 0 0
Escobar 2b 4 0 0 0 Hosmer 1b 3 2 3 3
Cabrera 3b 3 0 1 0 Myers rf 3 0 1 0
C.Kelly c 3 0 2 0 Cronenworth 2b 3 0 1 0
Vogt ph-c 1 0 0 0 Campusano c 3 0 1 0
Rojas ss 4 0 0 0 Profar lf 1 0 0 1
Mathisen lf 2 0 0 0 Stammen p 1 0 0 0
Peralta ph-lf 2 0 1 0 Williams p 0 0 0 0
M.Kelly p 2 0 0 0 Pagán p 0 0 0 0
López p 0 0 0 0 Marcano ph 1 0 0 0
Ginkel p 0 0 0 0 Melancon p 0 0 0 0
P.Smith ph 1 0 0 0 Snell p 1 0 0 0
Clarke p 0 0 0 0 Mateo lf 3 0 2 0
Crichton p 0 0 0 0
VanMeter ph 1 0 1 0
Arizona 000 000 200 2
San Diego 012 000 10x 4

E_Tatis Jr. 2 (1). DP_Arizona 1, San Diego 1. LOB_Arizona 9, San Diego 8. 2B_Marte (2), Cronenworth (1), Mateo 2 (2). HR_Marte (2), Hosmer (2). SB_Locastro (1). SF_Profar (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
More for you
Arizona
M.Kelly L,0-1 4 5 3 3 3 4
López 1 0 0 0 2 2
Ginkel 1 2 0 0 0 1
Clarke 1 2 1 1 1 1
Crichton 1 0 0 0 1 0
San Diego
Snell 4 2-3 4 0 0 2 8
Stammen 2 3 2 2 0 2
Williams H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Pagán W,2-0 1 0 0 0 0 0
Melancon S,2-2 1 1 0 0 0 1

M.Kelly pitched to 1 batter in the 5th, Stammen pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Jose Navas; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_3:53. A_10,350 (40,209).