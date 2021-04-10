San Diego 34, Stetson 10

Stetson 3 7 0 0 — 10 San Diego 0 3 10 21 — 34 First Quarter STET_FG Gillis 22, 01:17 Second Quarter USD_FG Eickert 27, 04:23 STET_Lane 18 pass from Piccirilli (Gillis kick), 01:29 Third Quarter USD_FG Eickert 24, 07:20 USD_Brown 6 pass from Randall (Eickert kick), 01:18 Fourth Quarter USD_Smith 4 run (Eickert kick), 14:26 USD_Carner 26 pass from Randall (Eickert kick), 03:17 USD_Smith 20 run (Eickert kick), 01:17 STET USD First downs 13 20 Rushes-yards 31-56 38-179 Passing 188 279 Comp-Att-Int 16-29-2 15-29-2 Return Yards 102 36 Punts-Avg. 7-39.6 4-39.3 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1 Penalty-Yards 12-183 3-35 Time of Possession 28:09 31:51 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS More for youSportsCIAC boys lacrosse games to watch in 2021By Michael FornabaioSportsHartford Athletic will open Dillon Stadium to 50 percent...By Maggie Vanoni RUSHING_Stetson, Jo. Younge-Humphrey 9-50, Ja. Leary 7-15, Team 1-(minus 2), Al. Piccirilli 14-(minus 7). San Diego, Em. Martinez 20-122, Te. Smith 11-50, Al. Spadone 1-9, Ma. Randall 6-(minus 2). PASSING_Stetson, Al. Piccirilli 16-29-2-188. San Diego, Ma. Randall 15-29-2-279. RECEIVING_Stetson, Co. Becker 7-138, Qu. Lane 1-18, Ja. Mason 3-12, De. Thompson 1-9, Mi. Carley 3-6, Ja. Leary 1-5. San Diego, Mi. Carner 5-129, Ch. Brown 5-80, Al. Spadone 2-57, Mi. Gadinis 1-7, Be. Dondoyano 1-3, Te. Smith 1-3.