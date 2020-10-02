https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/article/San-Diego-11-St-Louis-9-15614775.php
San Diego 11, St. Louis 9
|St. Louis
|San Diego
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|9
|10
|9
|Totals
|38
|11
|15
|11
|Wong 2b
|4
|1
|1
|4
|Grisham cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Edman 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Tatis Jr. ss
|5
|2
|3
|5
|Goldschmidt 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Machado 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Carlson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hosmer 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Molina c
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Pham lf
|5
|0
|4
|0
|O'Neill pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rosenthal p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|DeJong ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Moreland dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Carpenter dh
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Profar ph-dh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Fowler rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Myers rf
|5
|2
|2
|4
|Bader cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Nola c
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Cronenworth 2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|St. Louis
|130
|002
|021
|—
|9
|San Diego
|000
|204
|32x
|—
|11
E_DeJong (1), Pham (1), Tatis Jr. (1). DP_St. Louis 2, San Diego 0. LOB_St. Louis 8, San Diego 9. 2B_Carpenter (1), Fowler (1), Goldschmidt (1), Pham (2). HR_Wong (1), Goldschmidt (2), Tatis Jr. 2 (2), Machado (1), Myers 2 (2). SF_Bader (1), Wong (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|St. Louis
|Wainwright
|3
|1-3
|6
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Gomber
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Helsley H,1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cabrera
|1-3
|0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Gallegos BS,0-1
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Ponce de Leon L,0-1
|1
|2
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Webb
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Whitley
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|San Diego
|Davies
|2
|5
|4
|4
|1
|3
|Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Morejon
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Adams
|2-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Strahm
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Richards
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pagán W,1-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pomeranz H,1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Rosenthal S,1-1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
HBP_Adams (Carlson), Pomeranz (Carpenter). WP_Wainwright.
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, James Hoye; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Doug Eddings; Right, Gabe Morales; Left, Rob Drake.
T_4:19.
