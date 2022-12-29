San Antonio 122, N.Y. Knicks 115

Grimes 1-10 6-6 9, Randle 14-27 7-11 41, Robinson 0-2 0-0 0, McBride 3-8 1-2 9, Quickley 12-27 7-8 36, Hartenstein 2-4 0-0 4, Fournier 4-6 2-2 11, Sims 1-1 0-0 2, Rose 1-5 1-2 3. Totals 38-90 24-31 115.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason