San Antonio 121, Detroit 109

Bogdanovic 9-20 1-2 21, Stewart 3-8 3-6 11, Duren 5-8 1-1 11, Hayes 8-14 0-0 18, Ivey 8-14 2-2 20, Bey 4-10 0-0 10, Burks 3-10 2-2 9, Diallo 3-5 1-4 7, Joseph 1-3 0-0 2, McGruder 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 44-93 10-17 109.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason