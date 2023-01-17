San Antonio 106, Brooklyn 98

Harris 0-3 0-0 0, O'Neale 2-8 0-0 5, Claxton 7-11 1-1 15, Curry 6-16 3-3 16, Simmons 4-10 2-2 10, Morris 1-5 2-2 4, Warren 7-13 5-6 19, Watanabe 0-2 0-0 0, Sharpe 0-0 1-2 1, Mills 0-2 0-0 0, Sumner 4-6 4-4 13, Thomas 6-12 3-4 15. Totals 37-88 21-24 98.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason