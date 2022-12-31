Samuel, Dawes lead Seton Hall's rally past St. John's 88-66

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — Al-Amir Dawes scored 22 points to match his career high and Seton Hall rallied from an early 10-point deficit to beat St. John's 88-66 on Saturday, ending a three-game losing streak.

Kadary Richmond added 19 points and Tyrese Samuel had 12 of his 16 in the big run to help Seton Hall (7-7, 1-3 Big East) avoid its first 0-4 start in the conference since 2009-2010. Dre Davis added 14 points off the bench for the Pirates, who shot 54.1% from the field despite opening the game 2 of 10.