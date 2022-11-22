Sam Houston St. 88, N. Illinois 54

Durosinmi 0-0 1-3 1, Coit 4-10 0-0 10, Crump 1-1 2-4 4, Nutter 5-15 1-2 11, Williams 4-12 0-0 9, Russell 4-5 2-2 10, Amos 0-2 0-0 0, Thornton 1-3 0-0 2, Ibarguen 0-0 0-0 0, Hunter 0-1 0-0 0, Youngblood 2-4 2-2 7. Totals 21-53 8-13 54.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason