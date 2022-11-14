Sam Houston St. 84, LeTourneau 48

Argue 0-1 0-0 0, Adams 2-7 2-4 6, Jackson 3-13 0-0 8, Blaine 0-5 0-0 0, Richardson 0-5 2-4 2, Johnson 0-6 0-0 0, Vanlandingham 4-8 0-0 12, Young 3-6 0-0 7, Ortiz 1-7 1-1 3, Ceasar 2-4 2-2 6, Schafer 0-3 4-4 4, Culver 0-0 0-0 0, Cherry 0-0 0-0 0, Elrod 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-65 11-15 48.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason