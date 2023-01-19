Sam Houston St. 76, Stephen F. Austin 71

Antwi-Boasiako 2-3 3-3 7, Hall 1-2 0-0 2, Cajuste 2-6 4-4 8, Hawkins 2-4 0-0 4, Jossell 3-7 2-2 11, Ware 9-13 4-5 24, Jackson-Posey 2-6 0-0 4, Tezeno 3-5 2-2 9, Armbrester 1-3 0-2 2, Hayman 0-2 0-0 0, Beaubrun 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-51 15-18 71.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason