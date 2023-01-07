Sam Houston St. 75, Tarleton St. 68

Brown 0-2 0-2 0, Bogues 9-15 5-5 24, Booker 2-5 1-1 5, McDavid 1-5 1-2 3, Williams 2-5 1-1 5, Hopkins 6-13 2-2 16, Gaddy 3-8 0-0 6, Clark 3-6 0-0 6, Gatkuoth 1-3 0-0 3, Archibald 0-1 0-0 0, Winslow 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-63 10-13 68.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason