Sam Houston St. 107, Arlington Baptist 26

Murray 1-6 1-2 4, Walker 0-3 2-2 2, Hulse 0-7 0-0 0, Bailey 0-2 0-0 0, Minor 1-4 2-3 5, Camp 0-5 0-0 0, Jackson 4-8 0-0 8, Stafford 3-10 1-1 7, Terrell 0-1 0-0 0, Ferrell 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 0-3 0-0 0, Lugo 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 9-51 6-8 26.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason