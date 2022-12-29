Saint Mary's (Cal.) 85, San Diego 58

Pierre 6-8 0-0 14, Earlington 2-10 0-0 4, McKinney 3-8 8-9 14, Sisoho Jawara 3-5 0-0 7, Williams 4-14 3-3 11, Lynch 0-2 0-0 0, Turner 2-2 0-0 6, Beniwal 1-3 0-0 2, Nyarko 0-4 0-0 0, Dahlke 0-1 0-0 0, Muncey 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-58 11-12 58.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason