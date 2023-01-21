Skip to main content
Saint Mary's (Cal.) 77, Santa Clara 58

Braun 1-1 2-4 4, Justice 5-11 0-0 12, Bediako 0-1 0-2 0, Podziemski 3-9 0-0 7, Stewart 7-14 0-0 17, Tongue 3-3 0-0 6, Akametu 0-1 0-2 0, Knapper 2-3 0-0 5, Tilly 1-3 5-6 7, Holt 0-1 0-0 0, Yarusso 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-47 7-14 58.

SAINT MARY'S (CAL.) (18-4)

Bowen 1-6 0-0 3, Saxen 6-7 2-3 14, Johnson 6-12 0-2 13, Mahaney 8-15 0-0 20, Ducas 5-6 0-0 13, Barrett 0-1 4-4 4, Marciulionis 2-5 0-0 4, Wessels 2-4 2-2 6, Jefferson 0-1 0-0 0, Howell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-57 8-11 77.

Halftime_Saint Mary's (Cal.) 36-29. 3-Point Goals_Santa Clara 7-14 (Stewart 3-5, Justice 2-6, Podziemski 1-1, Knapper 1-2), Saint Mary's (Cal.) 9-20 (Mahaney 4-6, Ducas 3-3, Johnson 1-4, Bowen 1-5, Barrett 0-1, Jefferson 0-1). Fouled Out_Saxen. Rebounds_Santa Clara 22 (Braun 7), Saint Mary's (Cal.) 26 (Bowen, Barrett 6). Assists_Santa Clara 6 (Bediako 2), Saint Mary's (Cal.) 12 (Johnson 4). Total Fouls_Santa Clara 16, Saint Mary's (Cal.) 17.

