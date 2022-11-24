Saint Mary's (Cal.) 75, Vanderbilt 65

Bowen 0-0 0-2 0, Saxen 9-15 1-2 19, Johnson 7-10 4-7 19, Marciulionis 1-3 0-0 2, Ducas 3-8 2-4 9, Mahaney 7-10 5-6 20, Wessels 2-4 0-0 4, Barrett 0-1 0-2 0, Jefferson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-51 14-25 75.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason