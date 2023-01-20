Saint Mary's (Cal.) 73, Pepperdine 44

Bowen 5-7 0-0 13, Saxen 3-7 0-0 6, Johnson 6-12 4-4 17, Mahaney 2-9 0-0 6, Ducas 5-14 1-1 16, Marciulionis 3-5 0-0 6, Wessels 2-4 1-1 5, Jefferson 0-2 0-0 0, Barrett 1-1 0-0 2, Howell 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 28-63 6-6 73.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason