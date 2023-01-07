Saint Louis 78, St. Bonaventure 55

B.Evans 0-3 0-0 0, Farell 2-5 0-0 4, Venning 10-12 3-5 23, Banks 0-5 1-3 1, Luc 4-14 0-0 8, Flowers 6-10 0-0 15, Rumpel 1-3 0-0 2, Hill 0-2 0-0 0, Amadasun 0-0 2-2 2, Mellouk 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-54 6-10 55.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason