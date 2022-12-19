Saint Joseph's 77, Sacred Heart 59

Galette 4-11 3-5 11, Johnson 5-8 1-2 12, Reilly 5-10 1-2 15, Sixsmith 2-9 0-3 5, Solomon 4-14 3-4 13, Thomas 0-2 0-0 0, Espinal-Guzman 0-3 0-0 0, Mello 1-2 0-0 3, Coursey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-59 8-16 59.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason