Saint Joseph's 74, UMass 68

Cross 6-14 0-0 14, Martin 0-2 2-2 2, Leveque 0-2 3-4 3, Diggins 6-13 0-0 15, Weeks 3-6 0-0 7, K.Thompson 0-4 0-0 0, Luis 7-9 0-0 15, Dominguez 4-5 0-2 9, Kante 1-3 1-2 3, Gapare 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-59 6-10 68.

SAINT JOSEPH'S (9-10)

Klaczek 3-7 0-0 8, Obinna 0-1 2-4 2, Brown 9-12 3-4 25, Greer 2-7 0-0 4, Reynolds 6-18 8-9 23, Winborne 3-6 2-4 8, Fleming 1-4 0-0 2, Bleechmore 1-2 0-1 2, Jansson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-57 15-22 74.

Halftime_Saint Joseph's 43-36. 3-Point Goals_UMass 8-17 (Diggins 3-6, Cross 2-4, Dominguez 1-2, Luis 1-2, Weeks 1-3), Saint Joseph's 9-30 (Brown 4-7, Reynolds 3-12, Klaczek 2-4, Bleechmore 0-1, Fleming 0-2, Greer 0-2, Winborne 0-2). Rebounds_UMass 28 (Cross 10), Saint Joseph's 32 (Brown, Reynolds 6). Assists_UMass 12 (Cross 5), Saint Joseph's 10 (Klaczek, Greer 4). Total Fouls_UMass 17, Saint Joseph's 14.

