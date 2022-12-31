Sacred Heart 82, LIU 64

Galette 8-12 2-2 18, B.Johnson 7-10 4-6 18, McGuire 4-8 3-4 11, Reilly 3-8 2-2 10, Sixsmith 3-7 0-0 9, Solomon 3-9 3-4 11, Thomas 0-2 0-0 0, Espinal-Guzman 1-2 1-2 3, Ferraresi 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 30-60 15-20 82.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason