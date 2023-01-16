Sacred Heart 54, St. Francis (Pa.) 51

Cohen 8-14 7-10 23, Giles 5-11 2-2 14, McCabe 1-4 0-0 2, Ruggery 0-6 0-1 0, Land 4-15 0-0 9, Hargis 0-3 0-0 0, Sanon 0-1 3-3 3, Liberis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-54 12-16 51.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason