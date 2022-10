SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Jake Dunniway threw two touchdown passes, Asher O'Hara ran for two TDs in the closing minutes of regulation and the first series of overtime — the second of which gave Sacramento State its first lead of the game and the Hornets beat Montana 31-24 Saturday night.

Cameron Skattebo had 111 yards rushing on 13 carries for Sacramento State (7-0, 4-0 Big Sky) — ranked No. 3 in the FCS coaches and off to its best start in program history.