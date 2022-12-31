Sacramento St. 74, Portland St. 63

Eyman 1-2 0-0 2, Parker 1-4 6-8 8, Starks 4-8 0-0 10, Saterfield 5-18 0-0 10, Woods 3-6 0-0 7, Johnson 4-6 3-4 11, Harvey 2-5 0-0 6, Kirby 1-5 0-0 3, Saunders 1-2 0-0 2, Curtiss 0-0 0-0 0, Munson 0-0 2-2 2, Taban 1-1 0-0 2, Wood 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-58 11-14 63.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason