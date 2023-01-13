Sacramento St. 72, N. Colorado 64

Wisne 5-11 1-2 12, Creech 3-6 0-0 8, Johnson 4-11 0-0 12, Knecht 7-16 0-3 16, Kountz 3-12 0-0 7, Shaw 3-4 0-2 6, Reynolds 1-3 1-2 3, Hughes 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-64 2-9 64.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason