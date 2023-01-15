Sacramento 132, San Antonio 119

Barnes 8-11 9-11 29, Murray 4-9 1-2 12, Sabonis 7-14 4-4 18, Fox 11-21 0-0 23, Huerter 4-11 0-1 9, Lyles 4-4 3-3 12, Metu 3-6 2-2 8, Okpala 0-0 0-0 0, Davis 0-1 0-0 0, Mitchell 7-8 1-1 19, Monk 1-4 0-1 2. Totals 49-89 20-25 132.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason