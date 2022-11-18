Sacramento 130, San Antonio 112

Bates-Diop 7-11 2-3 16, Sochan 5-10 1-1 11, Poeltl 5-9 0-0 10, Jones 7-13 0-0 15, Vassell 11-19 3-5 29, Roby 4-7 0-0 11, Bassey 2-2 0-0 4, Dieng 1-3 0-0 2, Hall 1-3 2-2 5, Richardson 3-7 1-1 9. Totals 46-84 9-12 112.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason