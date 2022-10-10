Sacramento 126, Portland 94

Grant 5-8 5-5 17, Hart 1-4 1-2 3, Nurkic 4-10 6-6 14, Lillard 2-10 4-4 8, Simons 5-9 2-2 16, Brown III 0-2 3-4 3, Walker 0-0 0-0 0, Watford 2-4 0-0 4, Eubanks 0-1 2-2 2, Little 3-4 1-2 7, Sarr 1-4 2-2 5, Johnson 2-6 0-2 5, Miller 1-3 0-0 2, Sharpe 3-7 0-0 8. Totals 29-72 26-31 94.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason