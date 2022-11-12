Sacramento 120, L.A. Lakers 114

Barnes 3-7 6-6 13, Murray 1-4 0-0 2, Sabonis 9-15 3-3 21, Fox 13-19 4-5 32, Huerter 6-13 0-1 16, Lyles 0-4 0-0 0, Metu 4-8 1-2 10, Mitchell 2-4 0-0 6, Monk 3-7 2-2 8, T.Davis 4-6 2-2 12. Totals 45-87 18-21 120.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason