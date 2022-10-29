Sacramento 119, Miami 113

Butler 4-11 5-7 13, Martin 3-9 2-2 9, Adebayo 9-16 5-6 23, Herro 13-22 3-4 34, Lowry 3-8 8-8 15, Haslem 1-2 1-2 3, Jovic 0-0 0-0 0, Robinson 0-2 2-2 2, Strus 4-15 0-0 11, Vincent 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 38-89 26-31 113.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason