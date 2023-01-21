Sacramento 118, Oklahoma City 113

Dort 5-13 2-2 15, Jal.Williams 5-9 2-2 13, Jay.Williams 2-6 0-1 4, Giddey 7-13 0-0 15, Gilgeous-Alexander 16-23 3-4 37, Waters III 0-1 0-0 0, Muscala 1-5 0-0 3, K.Williams 1-8 0-2 3, Joe 7-13 0-0 21, Mann 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 45-93 7-11 113.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason