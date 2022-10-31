Sacramento 115, Charlotte 108

Barnes 4-12 8-8 16, Murray 5-15 0-0 12, Sabonis 3-9 3-5 9, Fox 2-4 3-3 8, Huerter 8-16 5-5 26, Holmes 1-1 0-0 2, Lyles 1-4 3-4 6, Okpala 0-0 0-0 0, Len 0-1 0-0 0, Davis 1-1 1-2 3, Dellavedova 1-2 0-0 3, Mitchell 9-11 0-0 23, Monk 2-9 1-1 7. Totals 37-85 24-28 115.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason