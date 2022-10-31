Skip to main content
Sports

Sacramento 115, Charlotte 108

Barnes 4-12 8-8 16, Murray 5-15 0-0 12, Sabonis 3-9 3-5 9, Fox 2-4 3-3 8, Huerter 8-16 5-5 26, Holmes 1-1 0-0 2, Lyles 1-4 3-4 6, Okpala 0-0 0-0 0, Len 0-1 0-0 0, Davis 1-1 1-2 3, Dellavedova 1-2 0-0 3, Mitchell 9-11 0-0 23, Monk 2-9 1-1 7. Totals 37-85 24-28 115.

CHARLOTTE (108)

Hayward 3-10 5-5 12, Washington 12-21 1-2 28, Plumlee 5-6 2-5 12, Oubre Jr. 6-13 0-0 16, Smith Jr. 7-13 0-0 15, Thor 0-0 0-0 0, McDaniels 5-11 0-0 13, Richards 2-3 0-2 4, Bouknight 2-4 0-0 6, Maledon 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 43-84 8-14 108.

Sacramento 24 28 37 26 115
Charlotte 34 33 18 23 108

3-Point Goals_Sacramento 17-44 (Mitchell 5-6, Huerter 5-10, Monk 2-7, Murray 2-7, Dellavedova 1-2, Fox 1-3, Lyles 1-3, Sabonis 0-1, Barnes 0-5), Charlotte 14-29 (Oubre Jr. 4-8, McDaniels 3-4, Washington 3-4, Bouknight 2-3, Hayward 1-3, Smith Jr. 1-5, Maledon 0-2). Fouled Out_Sacramento 1 (Sabonis), Charlotte None. Rebounds_Sacramento 42 (Sabonis 16), Charlotte 38 (Plumlee 10). Assists_Sacramento 26 (Sabonis 7), Charlotte 31 (Smith Jr. 8). Total Fouls_Sacramento 19, Charlotte 26. A_12,020 (19,077)

