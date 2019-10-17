Sabres-Ducks Sums

Buffalo 2 0 0—2 Anaheim 1 3 1—5

First Period_1, Buffalo, Eichel 4, 7:35. 2, Buffalo, Olofsson 6 (Reinhart, Skinner), 16:36 (pp). 3, Anaheim, Henrique 3 (Rakell, Manson), 18:40. Penalties_Okposo, BUF, (tripping), 5:07; Jokiharju, BUF, (tripping), 12:53; Henrique, ANA, (holding stick), 15:22.

Second Period_4, Anaheim, Rakell 3 (Silfverberg), 0:57. 5, Anaheim, Getzlaf 2 (Fowler, Steel), 9:14 (pp). 6, Anaheim, Henrique 4 (Comtois, Silfverberg), 19:47. Penalties_Jokiharju, BUF, (interference), 1:45; Comtois, ANA, (slashing), 1:45; Ja.Larsson, ANA, (delay of game), 5:44; Jo.Larsson, BUF, (tripping), 8:16; Rowney, ANA, (boarding), 9:27; Scandella, BUF, (roughing), 9:27; Manson, ANA, (roughing), 9:27; Dahlin, BUF, (closing hand on the puck), 10:15; Kase, ANA, (slashing), 11:36; Ritchie, ANA, served by Terry, (roughing), 15:57; Ullmark, BUF, served by Vesey, (roughing), 15:57; Ritchie, ANA, (roughing), 15:57; Henrique, ANA, (roughing), 20:00; Jo.Larsson, BUF, (roughing), 20:00; Holzer, ANA, (roughing), 20:00.

Third Period_7, Anaheim, Silfverberg 3 (Manson), 16:47. Penalties_Ja.Larsson, ANA, (hooking), 5:33; Skinner, BUF, (high sticking), 19:47; Comtois, ANA, (high sticking), 19:47.

Shots on Goal_Buffalo 19-8-6_33. Anaheim 11-13-7_31.

Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 1 of 7; Anaheim 1 of 4.

Goalies_Buffalo, Ullmark 1-1-1 (30 shots-26 saves). Anaheim, Gibson 4-2-0 (33-31).

A_15,193 (17,174). T_3:0.

Referees_Graham Skilliter, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Ryan Gibbons.