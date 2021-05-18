Sabonis leads Pacers past Hornets 144-117 in play-in round MICHAEL MAROT, AP Sports Writer May 18, 2021 Updated: May 18, 2021 9:43 p.m.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Domantas Sabonis had 14 points, 21 rebounds and nine assists, and the short-handed Indiana Pacers routed the Charlotte Hornets 144-117 in the Eastern Conference’s first play-in game Tuesday night.
Led by Sabonis and Doug McDermott, who scored 16 of his 21 points in the first quarter, the ninth-seeded Pacers snapped a franchise-worst nine-game losing streak in the postseason. They also moved within one victory of making a sixth consecutive playoff appearance.