SMU 77, Texas A&M Commerce 60

Peavy 1-5 0-1 2, Abdul-Mateen 1-4 0-1 2, Dodd 3-5 2-4 8, Williams 6-12 0-0 13, Demonia 4-16 2-2 11, Roberts 2-11 2-2 7, Vasic 2-3 2-4 7, Brewer 0-4 0-0 0, Romer Rosario 3-4 0-0 7, Davis 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 22-64 9-16 58.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason